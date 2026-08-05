Atherton, Alexander W.

Clyde--Alexander William Atherton, 30, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 1, 2026, with his wife by his side.

A celebration of life was held on August 2nd; he was supposed to attend so he could say “Goodbye”.

Alex was born on September 11, 1995, the son of the William and Pamela Baumbach Atherton. A graduate of Clyde Savannah High School he was a member of the Class of 2014. He dreamt of starting a family and also a farm to raise for the family to run. He loved helping people and that is what helped him excel as a Pharmacy Tech. He loved his job at the Wal Mart Pharmacy. When he wasn’t working, he loved to golf and to do woodworking. Gaming was a passion for him trying to master various video games. He loved his DDPF Group and will be missed by them. The high point of each day was talking and joking with his wife as they unwound from the day and prepared to sleep.

He is survived by his wife Sabrina DuVall Atherton; his parents William and Pamela; stepchildren Aiden and Grayson Abbott; sisters Abigail (John) Juhl and Annika (Sachit) Puri; nephew Oliver; niece Amelia; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

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