Atkinson, Ayden R.

CLYDE: Ayden R. Atkinson, 13, earned his wings on August 27, 2020. Calling hours will be held Wednesday September 9th from 11-4pm at Christ Community Church, 27 West Genesee St, Clyde. A service will be held at 4pm at the church. Ayden was born November 10, 2006 to Crystal Kirkey and Scott Atkinson. He attended Clyde-Savannah School District. He loved his family and friends and riding bikes with friends. Ayden loved playing basketball and played for the Clyde-Savannah School. He also loved playing his PS4. He will be greatly missed by everyone. Ayden is survived by his mother Crystal Kirkey; father Scott Atkinson; sister Alexis Atkinson; brother Jimi Hendrix Hyde; grandparents Randy and Barbara Brown, James Atkinson; aunt Wanda (Butch) Yonge; uncle Richard (Tina) Atkinson; several aunts, uncles and cousins and girlfriend Sierra Wiggins. He was predeceased by his grandmother Carla Bartnik (Crystal’s mom); brother Alex Atkinson; uncle Patrick Sampson. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
ONTARIO: Entered into rest on (Sunday) August 30, 2020 at age 81. Predeceased by grand-dog, Daisy. Rolf was a member of the Rochester Pigeon Club, Rochester Orchid Society, Finger Lakes BMW Club, Wayne County Antique Dealers and the Seed Savers Exchange. His passion was vegetable gardening and repairing antique clocks. There wasn’t much that Rolf […]
