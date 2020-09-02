Atkinson, Ayden R.

CLYDE: Ayden R. Atkinson, 13, earned his wings on August 27, 2020. Calling hours will be held Wednesday September 9th from 11-4pm at Christ Community Church, 27 West Genesee St, Clyde. A service will be held at 4pm at the church. Ayden was born November 10, 2006 to Crystal Kirkey and Scott Atkinson. He attended Clyde-Savannah School District. He loved his family and friends and riding bikes with friends. Ayden loved playing basketball and played for the Clyde-Savannah School. He also loved playing his PS4. He will be greatly missed by everyone. Ayden is survived by his mother Crystal Kirkey; father Scott Atkinson; sister Alexis Atkinson; brother Jimi Hendrix Hyde; grandparents Randy and Barbara Brown, James Atkinson; aunt Wanda (Butch) Yonge; uncle Richard (Tina) Atkinson; several aunts, uncles and cousins and girlfriend Sierra Wiggins. He was predeceased by his grandmother Carla Bartnik (Crystal’s mom); brother Alex Atkinson; uncle Patrick Sampson. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com