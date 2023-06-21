Aumick, Jonathan

WOLCOTT: Jonathan Aumick, age 39, passed away on Sunday, June 11th, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital.

Friends and Family are invited to calling hours on July 1, from 1pm to 3pm at his Uncle Harry Thomas’s home, 8216 Broadway Road, Wolcott NY 14590. There will be a celebration of his life as well.

Jonathan was born on May 1st, 1984 in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. A son of Samuel and Melody (Thomas) Aumick. He was 2003 Graduate of North Rose-Wolcott High School. Jonathan was a foreman at Tim Cretin’s Logging and Sawmill, Lyons NY.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking (for hours), hands on work making/cutting wood, and spending time with people he loved. He loved sitting at the bonfire with loved ones. He was the life of the party and always stirred up a good storm at every gathering with his sense of humor and giving everyone non-stop wet willies. He always quickly lent a helping hand to anyone without expecting something in return. He dearly loved his big close-knit family.

Besides his parents, Jonathan is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth A. (Slyter) Aumick; his boys Justin, Cole, and Izaak; his brothers Billy (Rindy), Thomas, Matthew (Bonny), Jeremy (Elaina) and Joshua (Angela) Aumick; Brothers/Sisters in laws Douglas and Diana Hollier, Charity and Michael Yates. Nieces: Erica, Kylie, Julia, Zoey, Halie, Jayden and Kelly; nephews Cody, Zeke, Macale, Nathan, Matt, Korbin, Wyatt, Adam, Kevin, Brandon and Kyle. He was loved dearly by his several uncles, aunts, Grandnephews, Grandnieces, many many cousins and many many friends.