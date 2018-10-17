Austin, Jeffery “Jeff” W.

Newark: Jeffery “Jeff” Wayne Austin, 51, entered eternal rest on Monday, October 15, 2018 at Rochester General Hospital.Jeff was born the son of Edward DeWolf and Sherry Austin on Saturday, October 22, 1966, in Newark, NY. He spent his life in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School, class of 1984. Jeff, for several years worked as the manager of Vienna Estates Mobile Home Park.Jeff was a member of the Newark Volunteer Fire Department, Deluge Hose Co #1 and was Captain of the Newark Fire Police. He Worked on multiple stock car racing crews, the latest, CJ 1 Racing Team at Canandaigua and Out Law tracks. A maroon Chevy Suburban was Jeff’s favorite ride. He also loved to ride his 1984 red motorcycle. Jeff was a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns.Jeff will be remembered by his loving wife of 23 years, Carol M. (Kelley) Austin; daughters, Christina Austin, Rebecca Austin, and Aleisha Austin; son, JT Austin; grandson, Leward Becker; mother, Sherry Rodriguez; father, Ed (Betty) DeWolf Sr.; sisters, Sue (Rick) VanDuyne, Jennifer Rodriguez, and Linda Benge; brothers, Larry Austin, Rick (Mel) Austin, Ed (Renee) DeWolf Jr, Daniel DeWolf, and Greg DeWolf; sister-in-law, Kathy Austin; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Kristin Morris; his great companion, Ginger his dog.Jeff was predeceased by his brothers, Arthur Austin, Robert Austin, and James Austin; grandmother Laura DeRycke; grandfather Arthur Austin; step-grandfather Morris DeRycke and step-brother Steve DeRycke. Family will greet friends at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark on Friday (Oct. 19) from 3 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be at the Woodlawn Community Church, 5694 Woodlane, Newark at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in East Newark Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Marbletown Volunteer Fire Department. In memory of Jeff, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family to help with unexpected medical and funeral expenses (use app on left) OR Newark Volunteer Fire Department OR Fairville Volunteer Fire Department. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com