Austin, Keith

CLYDE: Keith Austin passed away peacefully at Rochester General Hospital on May 6, 2025 with family by his side. Keith was born in Lyons, NY on November 10, 1956 and worked for Borden/Finger Lakes Packaging/Silgan Container for 25 years and then ran a small engine repair shop. He loved his family, loved to hunt and fish, and was always helping others. Keith is predeseased by his wife Linda, his son Roger, daughter Krista and his parents Robert and Geraldine. He is survived by his son Keith Austin Jr, his sister Sue (Danny) Ruple, grandchildren Azarin, Morgan and Noah Austin, special friend Dawn Vanhoute, nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Association, or a charitable organization of your choice in his honor.

Calling hours will be Friday, May 16th from 11am to 1pm at Pusateri Funeral Home in Clyde followed by a graveside services at the Rose Cemetery at 1:30pm. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home.