Austin, Lucille A. “Lucy” (King)

Clyde/Rose: Lucille A. “Lucy” (King) Austin, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at her son Chris’s home, surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, June 13, from 11:00 AM to noon at the Rose United Methodist Church, 10695 School Street, Clyde. A service will follow at the church. A burial will take place afterward at the Rose Cemetery. A celebration of Lucy’s life will continue following the burial at her son Chris’s home.

Lucy was born in Auburn on December 10, 1944, the daughter of the late Jefferson U. and Elsie L. (Losaw) King. She owned and operated her own beauty shop, Lucy’s Clip & Curl, where she welcomed generations of friends, neighbors, and loyal customers. Her shop was more than a business—it was a place of conversation, laughter, and connection, where Lucy’s warm heart and easy smile made everyone feel at home.

Lucy enjoyed the simple pleasures of life—camping beneath the trees, picnics in the sunshine, and time spent surrounded by family.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Earl D.; her sons Jamy (Nicole) and Christopher (Eve) Austin; her grandchildren Christopher Jr., Jacob, Jedidiah, Elisha, Ethan, Blaine, and Savannah; great grandchildren William and Arabella; her sister, Linda (Charles “Butch”) Flanders; her brother, Larry (Irene) King; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides her parents, Lucy, is preceded in death by 3 sisters and 4 brothers.

Kindly consider memorial contributions to the Rose United Methodist Church, 10695 School Street, Clyde, or to a charity of your choice that reflects Lucy’s generous spirit.