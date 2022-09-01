Powered by Dark Sky
September 1st 2022, Thursday
Austin, Roger

September 1, 2022

CLYDE: On 8/28/2022, Roger died unexpectedly next to his fiancé. Roger was born at Newark Wayne Hospital on 8/20/1985. Roger attended from Clyde Savannah High School. Roger had many trades to include working as a farmhand and handyman. Roger was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors.  Roger was predeceased by his mother, Linda Austin, his baby sister, Krista Austin and his grandparents; Emma and Leon Osborn and Robert and Geraldine Austin. Roger is survived by his father Keith Austin, Sr., his brother Keith Austin, Jr., his four children Azarin Austin (12), Morgan Austin (10), Noah Austin (7) and Kenedii Auger (3) as well as several cousins, aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, donations  can be made to Keith Austin, Sr. to help with the funeral expenses.

Arrangements by the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde.

Recent Obituaries

