Austin, Sandra C. 

MARION: Entered into rest on July 26, 2022 at age 84.

Predeceased by her husband: Richard C. Austin.

Sandy was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time at the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club. Most importantly, she loved being with her family and friends.

Survived by her loving and devoted daughter: Jody (Alan) Gould; grandchildren: Kelsey and Catharine Gould; sister in law: Beth Masterton and many extended family members and numerous friends.

A celebration of Sandy’s life will be held on (Saturday) August 6, 2022 from 12pm - 3pm at the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club, Sodus Point, NY. A private burial will be held in Brookside Cemetery, Shortsville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Sandy can be made to the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service or to Cracker Box Palace.

