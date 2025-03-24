What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Austin,  Wyatt C.   

March 24, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

(Live everyday like it's your last day) 

SAVANNAH/GORHAM: Wyatt Austin, 27, passed away unexpectedly, in his sleep, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. 

 A graveside service will be held at the Butler-Savannah Cemetery on Friday, March 28, at 1:00pm. A Celebration of Wyatt’s life will follow at the Savannah Fire Hall, 1770 Route 89 N., Savannah. 

Wyatt was born July 9, 1997 to Jeremy Austin and Kristal (Deyo) Welch. He graduated high school and was a self-employed floor installer for WCA Flooring. 

He loved working on his pride and joy, a Firebird. Wyatt was proud of his hard work and dedication on hardwood floors and creation of his company. 

He is survived by his mother Kristal (Brian Bootes) Deyo; his father Jeremy (Anne Weller) Austin; sisters Destany (Anthony “Tony” Chase) Deyo, Sicily and Teaghin Austin; a  brother Dakota (Desarai) Deyo; his maternal grandmother Bonnie Deyo; paternal grandparents John and Bonnie; uncles Kenneth R. (Misty) Deyo III and Shawn Deyo; aunt Lynette (Ted Gannetti) Deyo;  cousins Alexis Deyo and Kenneth Deyo IV; niece Alismera Deyo. 

 He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Kenneth Deyo, II.     

