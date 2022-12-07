Averill, Julie A. 

ONTARIO: Age 54, peacefully passed away at the Hildebrandt Hospice Center on November 24, 2022 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

She is predeceased by her father, Donald Sr. (2017) and older brother, Donald Jr. (2011).

Julie is survived by her soulmate, David; children, Sara (Allan), Corey (Penny), Andrew all of Ontario and a daughter, Melissa from Sodus; mother, Barbara and brother, Benjamin of Williamson; sister, Caroline (Robert) of Nebraska; cousin and special friend, Todd (Jen) of Sodus Point; good friends, Rebecca (Ed) of Sodus and Rebecca (Adam) of Phelps and Jeremy and Michelle of Williamson; ex-husband, Steve (Robin) of Waterloo; best friend and partner in crime, Donna (Walt) of Newark; along with her precious grandchildren, Mica Rose and Matthew James also from Williamson.

Julie had a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone. She was an amazing mother and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

At the request of the family there will be no funeral but rather a celebration of life at another date and time. Donations in Julie's honor can be made to the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, 2652 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester, NY 14519.