Avino, Dona Horton

WEST SENECA: Age 83, of West Seneca, beloved mother and grandmother, retired Buffalo teacher’s aid, died peacefully Friday, October 17, 2025 at Buffalo General Hospital in Buffalo, NY. Dona was born July 23, 1942 in Sodus NY, the daughter of the late Ira Robert and Elfrieda (Collier) Horton. Dona worked at School 43 Academy specializing in special needs children. She assisted teachers with classroom instruction, prepared educational materials, and reinforced student lessons. Dona enjoyed giving students one-on-one help to ensure they understood concepts to meet their academic goals. Dona had a natural gift for nurturing children and helping them thrive in the classroom. She was known for a patient, gentle demeanor and a special ability to connect with every student, offering encouragement and a helping hand whenever needed. Dona believed in the potential of every child and inspired countless young people to love learning. Her classroom was a sanctuary of love, laughter and learning.

Outside of work, Dona was the heart of home and family, enjoying spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. Her family was the pride and joy of her life and she loved them without measure. Dona collected all things Barbie, but also enjoyed cooking and baking with her family. Dona’s love will forever be in her family’s heart. She will be profoundly missed by family and friends.

She is survived by her brother, Ira Robert (April) Horton Jr. of Chesapeake VA; six children, Narda L. Kennedy of Sloan, Kenneth R. Dodd of Missouri, David A. Dodd of Missouri, Erica L. (Sam) Tresmond of W. Seneca; Jennie M. Zdzinski of W. Seneca, Anthony A. (Mary) Avino of W. Seneca; 22 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. At the request of Dona, no funeral or memorial service will be held.