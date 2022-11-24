Azzano, Jr., Robert A. (Bobby)

WALWORTH: At age 67, Robert passed away on November 21, 2022.

Robert Azzano Jr was born on October 7, 1955 in Rochester, NY, to Robert Azzano Sr. and Louise Mannara. He was predeceased by his daughter, Lauren Azzano; niece, Erica Abbott; and dear friends, Tom Vernoy; infant granddaughter, Charlotte.

Robert is survived by his wife, Jill Azzano; son, Adam (Jammie) Azzano; parents, Robert Azzano Sr. and Louise Azzano; grandchildren, Gia, Banks, Joey, Nikko, Mason, Jameson, and Sammy; siblings, Donna Abbott, Patty (Frank) Affronti, Carolyn (Bryan) Loucks, Maryann Azzano and Melissa Olsen, Steven (Barbi) Azzano, and Tina Azzano; many nieces, nephews, friends, and fmaily.

A Memorial Mass for Robert will be held on Saturday (December 3), 11 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Robert’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.