ROCHESTER: Passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 58. Kenneth was born in Rochester, NY on Monday, June 19, 1961 to the late Patricia A. “Basamania” and George Thomas Bach. He is survived by his sister, Karen (Michael) Gilman; brother, Jonathan Bach; niece, Jennifer Smith. Kenneth had a love for machanics, gardening and was an avid NASCAR fan. Kenneth served our country through the United States Air Force. Services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project. Please visit www.fingerlakescremation.com to light a candle, or leave a condolence.