Obituaries
Bacher, Robert A
ONTARIO: April 22, 2020, at age 86. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joanne; children Phillip (Barb), Scott (Susan), Mary Lou, Laura (Dave), Elizabeth (Thomas), Heidi (Jim); grandchildren, Bob, Brian, Jaclyn (Michael), Christopher, Katelyn (Steven), Clint (Chrissy), Sarah, Kelly, Joseph, Benjamin, Jessica (Brandon), Jacob & Noah; great grandchildren, Austin, Audrey, Connor, Hugo, Teddy, Henry & Eleanor. Bob also leaves many other loved relatives and friends from throughout his life. Bob was an Edison Tech graduate, army veteran, devoted catholic, patriot, train tinkerer, fisherman, carpenter, electrician, hunter, Christmas tree & blueberry farmer, semi-pro football player, tool & toy collector, paperboy, croc wearer, Kubota driver, Habitat for Humanity builder, prison/youth/Stephen/eucharistic minister and now angel! Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Maxilian Kolbe Parrish at St Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church in Ontario. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
