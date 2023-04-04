Bachler, Marilyn

WEBSTER: March 31, 2023, age 92. Predeceased by her husbands, Charles Maylin, John Barnes, and Kerry Bachler; children, Willfred Maylin, Wayne Maylin and Dena Barnard. She leaves her children, Walt (Alice) Maylin, Wendall (Sreyphor) Maylin, Wynne Howard, Wanda Maylin, Wendy Meddaugh, Chuck (Karita) Maylin, Kevin (Donna) Maylin; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; brother, David (Julie) Manktelow.
Marilyn drove buses for Webster Schools for 30 years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and bowling.
The last words you left us with was “Drive carefully!”
Friends were received Saturday, April 8 at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, Webster. Graveside Service followed at Webster Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Webster Central School District, Fund for Elementary School Books, 119 South Ave., Webster, NY 14580
ROSE: Frederick “Spike” Furman, 89, passed away unexpectedly at Newark-Manor Nursing Home where he was a resident for 5 years. He was so loved and greatly cared for by the staff there, and famous for his crazy hats. He was born on May 29, 1933, to the late Cora (Gee) and Lester Furman. Married the […]
NORTH ROSE: Bonnie Dean Smith, 84, of North Rose, passed away April 01, 2023. She was born in Amaranth PA., daughter of the late William Harrison and Jessie Clevenger, April 13, 1938. She loved her dogs and enjoyed doing puzzle books. Prior to retirement she was employed at Parker Hannifin in Clyde. She is predeceased […]