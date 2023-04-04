Bachler, Marilyn

WEBSTER: March 31, 2023, age 92. Predeceased by her husbands, Charles Maylin, John Barnes, and Kerry Bachler; children, Willfred Maylin, Wayne Maylin and Dena Barnard. She leaves her children, Walt (Alice) Maylin, Wendall (Sreyphor) Maylin, Wynne Howard, Wanda Maylin, Wendy Meddaugh, Chuck (Karita) Maylin, Kevin (Donna) Maylin; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; brother, David (Julie) Manktelow.

Marilyn drove buses for Webster Schools for 30 years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and bowling.

The last words you left us with was “Drive carefully!”

Friends were received Saturday, April 8 at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, Webster. Graveside Service followed at Webster Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Webster Central School District, Fund for Elementary School Books, 119 South Ave., Webster, NY 14580