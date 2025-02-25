Backus, Angela Marie (DeVito)

NEWARK: Angela Marie Backus (DeVito), 87, passed away on February 20, 2025, in Newark, New York.

Born on April 1, 1937, in Lyons, New York, Angela graduated from Lyons High School class of 1955 where she was a member of the National Honor Society. Her yearbook said this about her "Ange Her hard work did not subdue her friendliness". She dedicated over 20 years of service to Finger Lakes DDSO and played an integral role in running Carl’s Christmas Tree Farm alongside her loving husband Carl for whom she was married 38 years.

Angela had a strong faith in God and was known for her warm and welcoming nature—she quickly became a friend to everyone she met. She found joy in reading and cherished the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her son Matthew Ury and his wife Jane, her grandson Brian Walker and his wife Kathleen, and her great-grandson Matthew Walker. She was predeceased by her husband Carl Backus, her parents, Santo and Helen DeVito, as well as her brother Santo DeVito Jr.

Angela's kindness and unwavering spirit will be deeply missed by those who knew her. May her memory bring comfort to all who loved her. Burial Services will be private. Donations in her name can be made to Golisano Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, NY. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home.