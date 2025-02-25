What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Backus, Angela Marie (DeVito)

February 25, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

NEWARK: Angela Marie Backus (DeVito), 87, passed away on February 20, 2025, in Newark, New York.  

Born on April 1, 1937, in Lyons, New York, Angela graduated from Lyons High School class of 1955 where she was a member of the National Honor Society.  Her yearbook said this about her "Ange  Her hard work did not subdue her friendliness". She dedicated over 20 years of service to Finger Lakes DDSO and played an integral role in running Carl’s Christmas Tree Farm alongside her loving husband Carl for whom she was married 38 years.  

Angela had a strong faith in God and was known for her warm and welcoming nature—she quickly became a friend to everyone she met. She found joy in reading and cherished the time she spent with her family.  

She is survived by her son Matthew Ury and his wife Jane, her grandson Brian Walker and his wife Kathleen, and her great-grandson Matthew Walker. She was predeceased by her husband Carl Backus, her parents, Santo and Helen DeVito, as well as her brother Santo DeVito Jr.  

Angela’s kindness and unwavering spirit will be deeply missed by those who knew her. May her memory bring comfort to all who loved her. Burial Services will be private. Donations in her name can be made to Golisano Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, NY. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home. Visit www.legacy.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.