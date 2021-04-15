Backus, Carl

NEWARK: Entered God’s House peacefully on April 8, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Carl was born on June 30, 1930 in Phelps NY.

Carl served in the United States Army (1951-1953). Carl worked for the Xerox Corporation for over 30 years. Carl owned and operated Carl’s Christmas Tree Farm for 37 years. His Christmas trees were his passion. He saw many families admire his trees and share the Christmas Spirit. Carl grew gorgeous, perfect trees. People came from near and far to buy them. He took pride in each tree, loved his customers and greeted everyone with a smile. He is survived by his loving wife Angela, son Matthew (Jane) Ury, son Vance (Michelle) Backus, Grandsons Brian Walker, Joshua and Nathan Backus and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Newton and Lena Backus. Burial Services will be private. Donations in his name can be made to the Cornell Co-Op Extension of Wayne County and the Alzheimer’sAssociation of Rochester.

