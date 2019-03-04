Obituaries
Badger, Margaret M. (Heberger)
SODUS/PENFIELD: Saturday, March 2, 2019 at age 92. Predeceased by her husband, Spencer. Margaret is survived by 2 children, John (Diane) Badger and Kathleen (Mark) Ferguson; 6 grandchildren, Courtney and Taylor Badger, Christine (Jason) Rice, Michael (Crystal) Ferguson, Matthew (Kerry) Ferguson and Mark Jr. (Casey) Ferguson; 7 great-grandchildren, Michaela, Jada, Joshua, Brody, Jase, Melanie, Calista and Raegan; 2 nephews, John and Jeffrey. Margaret was a retiree of Eastman Kodak and a member of Third Order Carmelite of Rochester. On FRIDAY, March 8th a Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Church, 1355 Hatch Rd., Penfield at 11AM. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be directed to Holy Spirit Church in Margaret’s memory. PROFETTA FUNERAL CHAPEL 1650 Empire Blvd., Webster/Penfield www.profettafuneralchapel.com
