Bailey, Carolyn Kay

LYONS: Carolyn Kay Bailey, 59, died Friday, April 22, 2022 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3335 Middle Sodus Rd., Lyons, NY. In memory of Kay, please wear blue.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the family, 3033 Middle Sodus Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Kay was born on January 14, 1963 the daughter of Lynden and Carol Sunderville Bailey. She was a 1981 graduate of Lyons High School. Most recently she drove a truck for Vermi Green in Palmyra. For many years, she drove for Eaton’s Sawdust, Barnes’ Agway and various other dairy farms. She was an active participant in the community and was a member of the Lyons Main Street Program, Lyons Peppermint Days and a board member for the Wayne Co. Fair Advisory Board. She was the Crew Chief for her son’s stock car team, NM Motorsports. She was currently the V.P. for the Lyon’s Heritage Society. Over the years, she was an officer and member of NYS Grange, Eureka Grange, Pomona Grange and the NYS Grange Museum. She seemed to always be working hard and did it with a smile.

Kay is survived by her children Laura (Jeff) Wigfield, Nathan (Jennifer Moss) Michelsen, and Caroline (Andrew) Cooper; her mother Carol Bailey; six grandchildren Jeremiah, Eric, Ezra, Carley, Alexis and David; two brothers Orrin (Dona) Bailey and Neil (Dana) Bailey; an uncle Harry Bailey; best friend Debra VanLare; three nephews. She was predeceased by her father Lynden Bailey in 2000.

