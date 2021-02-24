Bailey, Colette Joy

NEWARK: Colette Bailey, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. The family will greet friends from 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday (March 4) at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Colette’s funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489, in Colette’s memory. Colette was born the daughter of the late Lee J. and Lilly G. (Wick) Webb on Wednesday, November 17, 1954, in Gouverneur, NY. She was raised upstate in Edwards, NY. Colette moved to the area in 1974 and worked at Mobil Chemical for fourteen years and then at Ultralife for twenty-five years. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, and her fur babies. Colette loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Colette will be remembered by her children Brian (Joanna) Bailey, Christopher (Helen) Simmons, Larry (Tammy) Bailey, and Jackie (Paul) Main; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Colette was predeceased by her husband, Larry K. Bailey, Sr.; brother, Lee J. Webb, II. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com.