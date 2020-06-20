Obituaries
Bailey, Helen J.
MARION/PALMYRA: Died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Private graveside services will be held in Macedon Center Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please consider memorials to Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, NY 14642. Helen loved her game shows and puzzle books. She was an avid Yankees Fan and contributor and supporter of the Prattsburg Historical Society. Staying in touch with her many friends was very important to Helen and Saturday afternoons were spent making phone calls to catch up and just stay connected. Helen was predeceased by her husband Hildreth Bailey; parents Clifford and Ida Davis Moon; sons Reginald Bailey and Ronald Bailey; several brothers and sisters and her grandson Michael Bailey. She is survived by her daughters Linda (Mike) Halsey and Cheryl (Paul) Hubright; sons Jim (Connie) Bailey and Robert (Tina) Bailey; grandchildren Terry Vastbinder, Spring (Jerry) Bailey, David (Linda) Hubright, Marcy Roegiers, Jamie Hubright, Ed Nichols, Stephanie (Ken) Fox and Bethany Bailey; numerous great and great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
Latest News
Red Cross testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies
For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing...
Newark’s Free Lunch Program’s New Normal
The Newark Free Lunch Program in the basement of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church has a long history of providing...
Two PGCBL Local Standouts Drafted
While there may be no collegiate baseball (for now) being played in Newark or Geneva, there is some good news...
Recent Obituaries
Bailey, Helen J.
MARION/PALMYRA: Died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Private graveside services will be held in Macedon...
Kohout, Alice Rose Farrell “Ash” “Nickie”
HAMMONDSPORT/PULTNEYVILLE/SUGAR LOAF: Entered into rest peacefully on June 15 at age 94. She was the last of OUR greatest generation...
Schinsing, Edwin C.
PALMYRA: Edwin C. Schinsing 74 died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Aaron Manor, Fairport. Services will be at the convenience...