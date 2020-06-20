Bailey, Helen J.

MARION/PALMYRA: Died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Private graveside services will be held in Macedon Center Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please consider memorials to Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, NY 14642. Helen loved her game shows and puzzle books. She was an avid Yankees Fan and contributor and supporter of the Prattsburg Historical Society. Staying in touch with her many friends was very important to Helen and Saturday afternoons were spent making phone calls to catch up and just stay connected. Helen was predeceased by her husband Hildreth Bailey; parents Clifford and Ida Davis Moon; sons Reginald Bailey and Ronald Bailey; several brothers and sisters and her grandson Michael Bailey. She is survived by her daughters Linda (Mike) Halsey and Cheryl (Paul) Hubright; sons Jim (Connie) Bailey and Robert (Tina) Bailey; grandchildren Terry Vastbinder, Spring (Jerry) Bailey, David (Linda) Hubright, Marcy Roegiers, Jamie Hubright, Ed Nichols, Stephanie (Ken) Fox and Bethany Bailey; numerous great and great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com