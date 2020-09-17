Bailey, Ninfa C.

ROCHESTER/WALWORTH: Passed on September 14, 2020 with her family at her side. Ninfa was born and grew up in Rochester NY. She married the love of her life James E. Bailey and had 2 wonderful children James and Kristine. She and her husband worked at Kodak for many years until retirement. At that time, they traveled the world. Visiting all the states in their RV and then traveled overseas to places like Australia, Russia, Europe and South America. When it was time, Jim and Ninfa settled in Palmetto, Florida for the winter where they made numerous friends. They would trek back to NY to summer in their cottage on Conesus Lake. Ninfa would light up any room. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She would often tell her family --- “send pictures”. That’s all she ever wanted was pictures of her family to share with her friends and keep close to her. She was an amazing woman the glue to family. Her wish: Keep the family together, continue to love one another, be each other’s cheerleaders and always be true to yourself. Ninfa is survived by her husband, James E. Bailey; children, James E. III (Katherine), Kristine (William Rohlin); brother, Thomas Marchese (Nora); 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life at 4368 Ontario Center Road, in Walworth NY on Saturday 09/19 between 2 and 6pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Golisano Children’s hospital, in Rochester NY. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit Ninfa’s tribute wall www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.