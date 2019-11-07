Obituaries
Bailey, Thomas
ONTARIO: Passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Private burial will take place at the Furnaceville Cemetery. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
All Newark students now have 1:1 computing devices
As of this month, every single one of Newark Central School District’s 2,100 students has a 1:1 computing device that...
This Week in High School Sports
Threat to US elections in 2020 is not limited to Russia
By Eric Tucker Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) Russia interfered in the 2016 election and may try to sway next year’s...
Recent Obituaries
Lawrence, Marilyn E.
NEWARK: Marilyn E. Lawrence, 73, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at her home. Family and friends may attend...
Bailey, Thomas
ONTARIO: Passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Private burial will take place at the Furnaceville Cemetery. To leave a...
Palmer, Barbara Jean
WOLCOTT: Barbara died peacefully on November 5, 2019. She was born in Wolcott, NY March 30, 1926. She was the...