Bailey, William Kenneth

BLUFFDALE, UTAH: William Kenneth Bailey, passed away October 12, 2021. He was born March 11, 1959 to Harlan Bailey and Shirley Curtiss Bailey, in Lyons, New York. He graduated from Sodus Central School. He was honorably discharged from the US Army as well as served in the Air Force reserves. Bill, also, spent over 30 years of his career as a parts department salesman at dealerships in Texas, Washington, and Utah.

Bill loved being a grandpa! He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dog, Ozzy. He, also, enjoyed travelling, being outdoors, hiking in the mountains, and camping.

He is survived by his daughters, Kristine (Deric) Munk, Laura Bailey; and four grandchildren Albert, Bridgette, Carter, and Liam. He is also survived by his sister, Cindy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Kathy.

Graveside Services will be held Monday, October 18, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. Military Honors will be accorded. Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary of Layton.

Condolences may be sent to www.myers-mortuary.com