Bailey,Vivian F.

LYONS: Age 86, a resident of Wayne County Nursing Home, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Vivian was born as Vivian F Boynton on October 14, 1932 in Newark, NY. Vivian held positions in several companies during her lifetime including Sarah Coventry, Maxwell Bowden and Rice and Pro-May Realty. In retirement Vivian and her husband Floyd enjoyed spending time with their family and traveling with their many friends. They lived in Florida for 14 years before moving back to Lyons to be closer to family. Predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Floyd, son Steven and infant daughter Donna. She is survived by her children Larry Van Hoesen (Tina Bounds), Linda (Don) Moss, Jim Van Hoesen, Annette (Hayward) Simmons and Dan Bailey, 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the dedicated employees at the Wayne County Nursing Home for the care and compassion provided to Vivian during her stay. Family and friends may call Monday (April 29) from 10 to 11 am at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St. Lyons, where a funeral service will follow 11 am. Burial will follow at South Lyons Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Good Days and Special Times 1332 Pittsford Mendon Rd. Mendon, NY 14506 in memory of Steven Bailey. keysorfuneralhomes.com