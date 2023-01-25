Bains, Dennis E.  

MACEDON: Dennis passed away on January 21, 2023, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his children, David (Victoria) Bains, Denise (Neil) Bains, and Danielle (Chuck) Turk; granddaughters, Kayla, Sophie, Avery, Kai, Gwendolyn, Myla, and Jayna; siblings, Anita (Tracey), John (Esther), and Gary Bains; special friend, Kathy Wachtman; and mother of his children, Deanna Bains.

Dennis worked for Xerox for 40 years, mostly within quality-related functions. He traveled extensively throughout the U.S., but also forged some lasting friendships with folks in other countries. He modeled his life (personally and professionally) on those quality guidelines, and still talked fondly of his jobs and the people surrounding him, even after retirement.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 3-5 PM on Saturday (January 28) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where his funeral service will be held at 5 PM. Dennis will privately be laid to rest in Macedon Center Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Dennis may be directed to Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, 2652 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester, NY 14626 or American Cancer Society, cancer.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Dennis’ tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.