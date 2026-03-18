Baker, Dianne M.

May 26, 1939 – March 12, 2026

NEWARK: Dianne M. Baker, age 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 17, 2026 with her family by her side.

Dianne was born August 7, 1952 in Newark, the daughter of the late Harold J. and Joan E. Bouwens. She enjoyed gardening, especially plants and flowers. Dianne also enjoyed camping, reading, and doing puzzles. She loved her dogs and fish. But most important to Dianne was her family whom she adored.

Dianne will be sadly missed by her significant other and their dog, Matt Scribner and Tucker; children, Tammy (Robert) Kinslow, Derick (Cortnie) Baker, Danielle (Matthew) Smith, and Darrin Baker; 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Swart and Marilyn Mathous-Adams; nieces and nephews.

Dianne is predeceased by her parents; brother, Jack Bouwens; sister, Deborah Harrison; her dog, Cosmo.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lipson Cancer Center in Dianne’s memory.

Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.