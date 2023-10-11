Baker, Edgar F.

MARION NY/ZEPHYRHILLS FL: Ed Baker, 91, of Zephyrhills FL, passed away on October 3, 2023 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Antwerp NY on September 21, 1932. Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Eileen; children Debi (Ken) DePoint, Dan (Karen)Baker, Dean (Kathy) Baker, Keith (Peggy) Baker and Donna (Chris) Ellis. Also his extended family including grandchildren, great grandchildren, in-laws and outlaws. He will be deeply missed.

Ed retired from Xerox Corporation in Webster NY. He moved to Florida in 1991. He enjoyed traveling, dancing, camping, and a good joke. He loved his family and enjoyed a lot of good times.

A celebration of life will be held on October 22, 2023 in Zephyrhills FL

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to HPH Hospice 12107 Majestic Blvd Hudson FL 34667