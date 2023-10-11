Powered by Dark Sky
October 11th 2023, Wednesday
Baker, Edgar F.

October 11, 2023

MARION NY/ZEPHYRHILLS FL: Ed Baker, 91, of Zephyrhills FL, passed away on October 3, 2023 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Antwerp NY on September 21, 1932. Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Eileen; children Debi (Ken) DePoint, Dan (Karen)Baker, Dean (Kathy) Baker, Keith (Peggy) Baker and Donna (Chris) Ellis. Also his extended family including grandchildren, great grandchildren, in-laws and outlaws. He will be deeply missed.

Ed retired from Xerox Corporation in Webster NY. He moved to Florida in 1991. He enjoyed traveling, dancing, camping, and a good joke. He loved his family and enjoyed a lot of good times.

A celebration of life will be held on October 22, 2023 in Zephyrhills FL

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to HPH Hospice 12107 Majestic Blvd Hudson FL 34667

Recent Obituaries

