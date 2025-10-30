What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Baker, Eileen

October 30, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

MARION/ZEPHYRHILLS, FL: Eileen Baker, age 91, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in NC on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Eileen was born in Canada on November 9, 1933. She moved to the United States at age 12.

In 1955 she married the love of her life Ed and they have five children. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.

She enjoyed warm sunny days, time with family and friends, several cruises and just being able to live in Florida from 1991 until moving in with her daughter and son in law in 2025.

She is survived by her children: Debi (Ken) DePoint NC, Dan (Karen) NC, Dean (Kathy) NY, Keith (Peggy) NC and Donna (Chris) Ellis PA, her sister Louise (Bob) Lyman FL and brother Lorne (Ginny) Greenwood SC. She also has grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as extended family.

Predeceased by: Her husband Ed-October 2023, her parents Clifford and Sadie Greenwood and her sister and brother in law Shirley and Clarence Jobson and other family members.

A funeral mass will be scheduled in NC in the next few weeks.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to: Hospice and Palliative Care, 2347 Simonton Road in Statesville NC 28625

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.