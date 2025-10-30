Baker, Eileen

MARION/ZEPHYRHILLS, FL: Eileen Baker, age 91, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in NC on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Eileen was born in Canada on November 9, 1933. She moved to the United States at age 12.

In 1955 she married the love of her life Ed and they have five children. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.

She enjoyed warm sunny days, time with family and friends, several cruises and just being able to live in Florida from 1991 until moving in with her daughter and son in law in 2025.

She is survived by her children: Debi (Ken) DePoint NC, Dan (Karen) NC, Dean (Kathy) NY, Keith (Peggy) NC and Donna (Chris) Ellis PA, her sister Louise (Bob) Lyman FL and brother Lorne (Ginny) Greenwood SC. She also has grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as extended family.

Predeceased by: Her husband Ed-October 2023, her parents Clifford and Sadie Greenwood and her sister and brother in law Shirley and Clarence Jobson and other family members.

A funeral mass will be scheduled in NC in the next few weeks.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to: Hospice and Palliative Care, 2347 Simonton Road in Statesville NC 28625