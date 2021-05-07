Baker, Frances Ann

SAVANNAH: Frances Baker, 69, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021; after a courageous battle with numerous heart conditions.

Frances was born the daughter of Frederick L. and Phyllis King Baker in Lyons, NY. She lived her entire life in Savannah; where she was the last class to graduate from Savannah High School. Frances earned her nursing degree at FLCC, pursuing her career in nursing at the Barber Hospital in Lyons, NY. When the Barber Hospital closed, Frances went on to work several years, until retirement at Newark FLDDSO. For several years, she worked weekends at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Frances was a dedicated co-worker, friend and selfless woman to everyone she came in contact with. Frances was a hardworking and motivated woman that was set in her ways. Frances spent her free time being involved in the Clyde Women’s Auxiliary and the Sunshine Girls, where she spent hours planning and participating in Bingo events and the Annual Clyde Carnival.

Frances could always be seen in her countless trips to sporting events, school activities, after school pick up, etc. of her niece and nephews. She was also an avid New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan, making two trips to see the Cowboys in Dallas.

Frances was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Phyllis Baker; sister, Betty and adopted brother, Bruce Bigelow. Frances is survived by her brother, Frederick (Kristine) Baker; niece, Claire; nephews, Frederick, Brandon, Zachary and Alexander Baker and many close, special friends. Special thanks to Jennifer for being a continuous lifeline for Frances.

The family will greet friends and family from 10am to 12pm on Tuesday, May 11th at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah. Frances’ funeral services will follow at St. John the Evangelist Church in Clyde at 1pm. Followed by her burial at the Butler Savannah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Savannah Fire Department and Eastern Wayne Ambulance Co. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.