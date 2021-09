WILLIAMSON: James passed away on September 23, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Baker; children, Robert (Liz), Betty, William (Alicia), and Steve (Tina) Ashby, Debora Weaton, Christine Keene, Fred Ashby, Debbie Savage; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

James was a longtime member of the Masons in Sodus, NY.

Family will receive friends from 12 PM - 1 PM on Thursday (September 30) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, where a celebration of James’ life will be held at 1 PM. James will be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit James’ tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.