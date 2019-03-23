Obituaries
Baker, Jeffrey H.
LYONS: Jeffrey H. Baker 41, of Water St. died March 19, 2019. Jeff was born in Sodus on February 28, 1978, son of William & Vera Utter Baker. He had worked for Halco, PBS, and Tops, and was assistant manager at Rite-Aid in Lyons. He loved to play darts and had a great love for NASCAR. He is survived by his parents William and Vera Baker of Ocala, FL; brother William Jr. (Christina Puckett) of Lyons; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by is sister Carrie Baker in 1985. Friends may call Wednesday March 27, 5-8 pm at the Boeheim – Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons. A graveside service will be Thursday March 28 10:30am at South Lyons Cemetery, Rt. 14 South. Memorials to American Diabetic Association. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
