Baker, Pamela A. 

Sunday, March 9, 2025

NEWARK: It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Pamela A. Baker at the age of 68. Pam left this world surrounded by loved ones, having touched the hearts of many throughout her life.

Pamela was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia (Ryan) DeWispelaere, and her father, Francis Carney.

She is survived by her four beloved sons: Ryan Baker, Matt (Cora) Baker, Trey Baker, and Connor Baker. Pamela also leaves behind five cherished grandchildren: Dustin, Aiden, Jaxon, Declan, and Quinlan; siblings: Karen Gobin, Michael (Robin Kunsler) Carney, Patrick (Wanda) Carney, and Kathryn (Jason) Aspromonti. She was adored by her immediate and extended family, including many nieces and nephews who will carry on her memory.

Pamela’s warmth, kindness, and unwavering love for her family will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of compassion and devotion will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

Please note: Calling hours will be held on (Friday) March 28, 2025 from 5pm - 7pm at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller Street, Newark, NY. Pam’s graveside service will be held on (Saturday), March 29, 2025 at 10am at St. Rose Cemetery, Shortsville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Pamela’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolence can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com