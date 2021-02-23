Baker, Raymond J.

NEWARK: Raymond J. Baker, 100, years young, was welcomed into heaven on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Calling hours for family and friends will be from 4 - 6 p.m. on Friday (Mar. 5) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, 124 W. Miller St., in Newark. Please join the family on Saturday (Mar 6) at 1 p.m. for Raymond’s memorial service at the Southeast Bible Baptist Church, 1850 Fairport Nine Mile Road (Route 250) Penfield, NY. Spring burial will be in Glenview Cemetery in Pulteney, NY. Please note, for visitation and the funeral service all NYS social distancing and face covering guidelines must be followed. Ray a loving husband and father, a man of integrity, loved and respected by all who knew him. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and a generous giver to others. In return, God blessed Ray too, such as when he met & married Connie, the love of his life. He and Connie spent many 68 wonderful years together making friends wherever they went. Two such friends were Carl and Millie Cummings, and together the four of them formed a musical group called “The Bicuspids”. They entertained at churches and other venues with music, comedy, and skits, getting many laughs and requests to perform. In addition, they were very active in their local food pantry. Ray wore many hats and worked many jobs over the years; like the shoe store he owned in Norwich, NY the salesman jobs he had at Jewel Tea Co., and at Metropolitan Life Ins. He retired from Newark Developmental Center, where he worked in occupational therapy. Ray loved building with wood whether it was a candle holder, a tree house with his grandson Michael, or a horse barn (which was a family affair). Left to cherish Ray’s memory is his daughter, Laura and her husband Johnny Gavin of Newark; grandsons Christopher and Michael Gavin; great-granddaughter, Melody Gavin; and many nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by his wife, Connie; two sisters and three brothers. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in Raymond’s memory. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com.