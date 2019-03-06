Baker, Richard A. 

MACEDON: Passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on March 4, 2019 at the age of 89. Richard was born on April 7, 1929 to the late Roy and Annetta Baker; he is also predeceased by his son, Dick (Julie) Baker, and 3 siblings, Charles, Elsie Teeple and Elma Aldrich. Survived by his wife Margaret of 68 years; Children Don (Karen) Baker, Kathy (Dave) Stone, Dan (Debbie) Baker, Beth (Billy) Campbell, nieces, nephews, 18 grandchildren and 5 great-grand children. Richard grew up in Macedon, NY, the youngest of 4 children, and graduated from Macedon High School. Originally a farmer, he spent 29 years at Rochester Gas and Electric as a carpenter and construction supervisor, retiring in 1991. Margaret and he migrated to Florida every winter to escape the New York weather and meet with friends. Richard took great pride in his house and lawn, where he and Margaret hosted numerous picnics and parties for their friends and extended family. He loved building and working with wood, as well as operating a back hoe around his property. Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Farmington Friends Church, 187 County Road 8, Farmington, NY 14425 on Saturday, March 9, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in his name, may be directed to Farmington Friends Church. Please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave the family a message, light a candle, or upload a photo.