Obituaries
Baker, Thomas Edward
DELAWARE, OH/ONTARIO, NY: Passed away after an illness on Friday April 19 at the age of 63. Thomas was predeceased by his parents Gerald & Josephine Baker, sisters Patricia Johncox and Linda (Gordon) Locey, and his brother , James Baker. Thomas is survived by his wife Linda and his daughters Kymberlee and Ashlee, his brother Jerry (Linda) Baker of West Palm Beach, FL, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Thomas served in the United States Navy for over 20 years and was an avid New York Giants fan .
Latest News
Sodus Point’s deteriorating east break wall enters design phase as Congressman Katko vows funding
There is no question the break wall at the entrance to Sodus Bay has shown serious signs of deterioration, especially...
Newark recognized as one of the ‘Best Communities for Music Education’
For the seventh year in a row, the Newark Central School District has been designated as one of 623 Best...
Play Ball: Local teams travel south for spring tournament
Recent Obituaries
Baker, Thomas Edward
DELAWARE, OH/ONTARIO, NY: Passed away after an illness on Friday April 19 at the age of 63. Thomas was predeceased...
Hallett, Sandra E.
CANISTEO: Sandra E. Hallett, 68, of State Route 36, passed away Tuesday (April 23, 2019) Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester....
Valentine, Heather
PALMYRA: Heather Valentine was born on June 8, 1942 in Brattleboro, Vermont to Kathleen (MacLean) Hunt and Arthur Clyde Hunt....