Baker, Thomas Edward

DELAWARE, OH/ONTARIO, NY: Passed away after an illness on Friday April 19 at the age of 63. Thomas was predeceased by his parents Gerald & Josephine Baker, sisters Patricia Johncox and Linda (Gordon) Locey, and his brother , James Baker. Thomas is survived by his wife Linda and his daughters Kymberlee and Ashlee, his brother Jerry (Linda) Baker of West Palm Beach, FL, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Thomas served in the United States Navy for over 20 years and was an avid New York Giants fan .