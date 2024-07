WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on (Saturday) July 20, 2024 at age 55.

Predeceased by his grandparents: Lawrence and Helen Baker; uncle: Don Eve.

Survived by his loving mother: Hazel Baker; adored daughter: Morgan (Tim) Mitrano; grandchildren: Jasper, Bennett and London; aunt: Florence Eve; cousin: Matthew (Jill) Eve; significant other: Cheryl Lauster and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Sunday) July 28, 2024 from 1pm - 3pm at Young Funeral Home. A celebration of Tim’s life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

