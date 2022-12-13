Balch, Dianne

NORTH ROSE: Went to be with Jesus Christ in heaven Nov 23, 2022 at the age of 82. Born in Utica, NY to Stephen and June Holland Malinowski; she graduated from Harrisville NY high school.
Predeceased by her husband Roy Ashbaugh, her parents, her adopted father Rev. A. Howard Gabriel, and sisters Kathleen Clark and Barbara VanTassel. She is survived by her husband James Balch; her sisters Patricia Murphy, Marcia Brown, and Pearl Bloom; five children, Keith Hathway, Kenneth Hathway, Laurie Hathway Burris, Robert Ashbaugh, and Troy Ashbaugh, six grandchildren, and numerous family and friends.
Dianne worked at Xerox for 21 years. After retirement she enjoyed gardening, painting, and in her later years spent many hours creating greeting and get-well cards. She enjoyed teaching women in the community the art of making cards with rubber stamps.
A private family memorial service will be held in the summer. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to leave a photo please visit www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.
MACEDON: Our dear mother Sharon sadly passed away on December 11, 2022 at the age of 87. Sharon was predeceased by her husband Russell E. Musson and is survived by her children Michael N. Reese(Linda), Mark A. Reese(Marguerite), Robin M. Parmelee(Stephen), many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister Marilyn Lootens and many nieces and nephews. Sharon spent many […]
ONTARIO: Our loving mother Virginia Pilato entered into rest on December 12, 2022. Virginia was 89 years of age. Predeceased by her husband James S. Pilato; grandson Joshua Congelosi; parents Salvatore and Virginia Ballister; and brother Joseph Ballister. Survived by her daughter Theresa Ann Congelosi (Jim Cariola) and son James Pilato; sisters-in-law Marge and Jeanne; cousin Connie, […]