Balch, Dianne

NORTH ROSE: Went to be with Jesus Christ in heaven Nov 23, 2022 at the age of 82. Born in Utica, NY to Stephen and June Holland Malinowski; she graduated from Harrisville NY high school.

Predeceased by her husband Roy Ashbaugh, her parents, her adopted father Rev. A. Howard Gabriel, and sisters Kathleen Clark and Barbara VanTassel. She is survived by her husband James Balch; her sisters Patricia Murphy, Marcia Brown, and Pearl Bloom; five children, Keith Hathway, Kenneth Hathway, Laurie Hathway Burris, Robert Ashbaugh, and Troy Ashbaugh, six grandchildren, and numerous family and friends.

Dianne worked at Xerox for 21 years. After retirement she enjoyed gardening, painting, and in her later years spent many hours creating greeting and get-well cards. She enjoyed teaching women in the community the art of making cards with rubber stamps.

A private family memorial service will be held in the summer. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to leave a photo please visit www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.