December 9th 2020, Wednesday
Balch Stuart L.

by WayneTimes.com
December 9, 2020

SODUS POINT: Age 92, died on Sunday, December 6th, 2020 at DeMay Living Center. He was predeceased by his first wife, Bernice; and sister, Lucille DeNeering. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; children, Sharon (John) Kellar, Rod (Ruth) Balch, Chuck Balch, Mike (Penny) Balch, Renee (Rick) Mitchell, Scott (Nancy) Fagner, Duane (Nicole) DeNeef, Paul DeNeef; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Foss; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be no formal services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1:00pm Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at the Sodus Point United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Sodus Point United Methodist Church, 7490 S. Ontario St., Sodus Pt., NY 14555. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

 

