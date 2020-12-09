Balch Stuart L.

SODUS POINT: Age 92, died on Sunday, December 6th, 2020 at DeMay Living Center. He was predeceased by his first wife, Bernice; and sister, Lucille DeNeering. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; children, Sharon (John) Kellar, Rod (Ruth) Balch, Chuck Balch, Mike (Penny) Balch, Renee (Rick) Mitchell, Scott (Nancy) Fagner, Duane (Nicole) DeNeef, Paul DeNeef; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Foss; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be no formal services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1:00pm Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at the Sodus Point United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Sodus Point United Methodist Church, 7490 S. Ontario St., Sodus Pt., NY 14555. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
ONTARIO: James passed away on December 7, 2020 at age 90. He was born in Ontario, NY to the late Salvatore and Theresa Pilato. James is also predeceased by his brothers, Frank and Joseph; sisters, Sandra and Vi; grandson, Joshua. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Pilato; children, Theresa Ann (James […]
LYONS: Tracy A. (Jelomono) Conaway, 61, passed away on Saturday (December 5, 2020) peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones. A graveside funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday (December 11) in South Lyons Cemetery, route 14 south, in Lyons. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Tracy was born […]