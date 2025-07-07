What are you looking for?

Baldwin, Pamela J. (Diver) 

July 7, 2025
OSWEGO/SODUS:Pam Baldwin, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Strong Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving and supportive family.

Born on December 19, 1959, in Sodus, Pam was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Lois M. (Kendall) Diver. Known for her nurturing spirit, Pam had a special love for children and was affectionately known as everyone’s go-to babysitter. She also had a passion for BINGO, which brought her joy and community.

In keeping with Pam’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or formal funeral service. Instead, a celebration of Pam’s life will be at a date and time to be announced.  Here family and friends can gather to share stories and honor the remarkable life she lived.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristin (Scott Dubois) Schlosser; granddaughter, Kendall Dubois; great-grandson, Lincoln Allen; sisters, Debbie Brown, Janine (Allen) Walters, Denise (Ben) Akins, and Melody (Russell) Schlosser; brothers, Robert (Lori) and Michael (Mary) Diver; and the father of her children and longtime friend, Raymond Schlosser. Pam also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom she loved dearly.

Beside her parents, Pam was predeceased by her second husband, Guy; her daughter, Courtney Schlosser; grandson, Blake Schlosser; her brother, Doug Diver.

