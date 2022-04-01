Powered by Dark Sky
April 1st 2022, Friday
Ball, Richard E. 

by WayneTimes.com
April 1, 2022

LYONS/MACEDON: Richard E. Ball, 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at F. F. Thompson Hospital. 

A private graveside service will be held at S. Lyons Cemetery.

Richard was born in Montezuma, New York on December 17, 1930 the son of the late Raymond and Rachel Wright Ball.  In 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country until 1953.  He retired in 1987, after 31 years from Mobil Chemical in Macedon.

Mr. Ball is survived by a daughter Deborah Ball of Lyons; two sons Donald Ball of Lyons and Richard (Rebecca) Ball of Winchester, KY; two grandchildren Nicole (Scott) Schnelle and Crystal Ball; four great grandchildren Charlie, Maverick, Gabriel and Carl.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home

