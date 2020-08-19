Balliet, Donald James

MARION: Don died on August 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born in Albert, PA to Stanley Balliet and Crystal Rinehimer Balliet. Predeceased by his sisters, Olive, Lenna and Alice; brothers, Luther, Arthur, and Junior. Don is survived by his children, Deborah (Frank) Halstead, Laurie (Bruce) Hummel, Kimberly (John) Pieters, Randall (Tammy)Balliet; wife of 43 years and mother of his children, Helen Balliet; grandchildren, James (Lisa), Crystal (Brandon), Daniel (Kim), Elizabeth (James), Alex (Kelly), Spencer (Caitlin), Lainy (Sean), Stephanie (Kim Jr), Jacob (Bailey),and Erin (Christopher),great grandchildren, William, Lillian, Harrison, Claudia, Graham, Max, Leon, Colton, Claire, Elliana, Davis, Raegan, Magnolia, Jonathan, and Jules; sisters, Harriet, Margaret, Ethel and his twin sister, Dolores; brother, Floyd. His dear friend Anne Manktelow and Special friends Ivan Fisher and Tina and Joe Herman his long-time neighbors, along with many nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Don proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired as Chief Master Sergeant after 20 years of service. He was a long-time member of Marion American Legion Post 1430. He served as a member of the Color Guard that was selected to represent New York State for many functions, proudly flying out nation’s flag at many functions all over the United States. Don continued to serve his country through his works at Harris RF which is now L3 Harris, working in the Systems Engineering department building radio communications for the armed services. He retired from there after 14 years to pursue his other interests, making his own wine and enjoying life. Don loved a good laugh and great friends, he spent his time gardening, golfing, playing his harmonica and guitar, singing, and visiting friends and family. He enjoyed canning and making his family’s favorite “Dilly Beans!” He Loved a good bargain, whether it be an auction he couldn’t pass up, a garage sale or flea market. One of his passions was tinkering, as a former radio man and family farmer, Don put his tinkering to good use, making and fixing things. A graveside service for Don will be held on Friday (August 21), 11 AM at Marion Cemetery, Marion, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don’s memory may be directed to Marion American Legion Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Rd., Marion NY, 14505. To leave an online condolence, to upload a photo of Don or to light a digital candle, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.