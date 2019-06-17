Powered by Dark Sky
June 17, 2019
Bamford, Armeda Burlee Poray

by WayneTimes.com
June 17, 2019

WEBSTER/SODUS: Age 89, passed away June 14th, 2019. “Amy” worked at Xerox for many years. Predeceased by husband, Larry Bamford; sister, Beverly Walden and infant son, Brian Alan Poray. Survived by children, Diana Pulliam of CA, Nancy (Sherry) Poray of Sodus, Linwood (Mary Ann) Poray of Rochester; sister, Sherry Hermenet; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 3 nieces. She is also survived by Bamford step-children, Larry Jr., Cheryl, Cynthia, Kevin, Janice and their spouses, children and grandchildren. Armeda’s family wishes to thank St. Ann’s Community at Cherry Ridge for the wonderful care they gave her. Graveside Service, 11am July 6th at Baptist Rural Cemetery, S. Geneva Rd., Sodus. Mom loved her dogs. In memory of her, please consider contributions to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY. Arrangements: Norton Funeral Home

