Banks, David L.

PALMYRA: David L. Banks, age 79, went home to be with our Lord on Dec. 18, 2022. Born March 14, 1943 in Detroit MI, to Mr. and Mrs. Harold (Louise) Banks. He was the first of three boys. Dave’s family moved to Williamsport PA when he was still very young. He spent the remainder of his childhood there until he moved to Palmyra where he opened his own printing business the D and L Press. Later he chose a different career path in real estate. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing on his John Deere mower, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, volunteering for Gideons International and traveling to new places. It was his travel to Israel where he met and eventually married, Sharon, his devoted, loving wife of 33 years. They enjoyed their many years together traveling, visiting family and spreading the word of the Lord. Dave was a devoted born-again Christian that spread the word of the gospel to anyone that would listen. He put all his trust and burdens to the Lord and his unwavering faith was strong to the very end. David is preceded in death by his wife of 33 years Sharon Banks, brothers Douglas Banks and Thomas Banks. He is survived by his children Brian (Brenda) Banks, Andrew Banks and Melissa Banks; three step children Scott Mincer, Mike Mincer and Kim Mincer, sister-in-law MaryAnn (Douglas) Banks and many grandchildren and great grand children.

A public memorial celebration of Dave’s life will be held Saturday January 28th at Calvary Chapel of the Finger Lakes, 1777 Rochester Road, Canandaigua. The celebration begins at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Gideons International at gideons.org.

Online condolences@www.rlyostfuneralhome.com