Banks, Sharon P. 

PALMYRA: Sharon Pittenger Mincer Banks, age 78, went home to be with Jesus February 9, 2022. Born March 27, 1943 in Canandaigua NY, to Mr. and Mrs. Francis Pittenger, she was number 6 in the line of 8 siblings.

Early in her life, Sharon was a lover of prayer and dropped her burdens at the feet of the Lord. It seemed her ego was in that satchel, left at His feet, and she served Him to her last breath.

Kind, generous and loving, Sharon selflessly navigated and nurtured her three children, several foster children, the neighborhood kids, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, any baby or child in sight, busy households, small town and farm living, full-time jobs, cooking for the multitudes, beautiful flower gardens, church activities, Gideon Bible distributions, her husband of 33 years, and the many needs and activities of her large extended family.

Some of Sharon’s special gifts included, but were not limited to, a sense of wonder for the beauty in nature, a sense of adventure in driving off the beaten path and the roads less travelled, an angelic singing voice that soothed the household and neighborhood kids, a quick and easy smile and giggle that made her easy to be around, unyielding devotion to family, friends and all humanity, and her unwavering prayer and trust in the Lord. Her memory is a blessing to everyone.

Sharon is preceded in death by her brother Ken Pittenger, sister Sandy Phippen, brother Gary Pittenger, grandson Tommy Mincer, and nephews Greg and Jeff Plympton. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Dave Banks, children Scott Mincer (Nancy Rader), Kim Mincer (Joe McLaughlin) and Mike and Heidi Mincer, sister Shirley Perryman, sister and brother-in-law Carolyn and Frank Plympton, sister Eileen Erdle, brother and sister-in-law David and Sandy Pittenger, sister-in-law Vija Pittenger, and brother-in-law Ross Phippen.

Other arrangements by the family to be announced.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Gideons International at gideons.org.