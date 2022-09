WILLIAMSON: August 9th, 2022 at age 53.

David is predeceased by his mother Emily Barber. Survived by father Roger Barber, sisters Melinda Barber, Kristine (James) Gulesano, and brother Timothy (Sari) Barber, daughter Amanda Barber, son Dylan (Abby) Barber, granddaughter Cali Barber, and nieces and nephews.

David was previously a HVAC technician. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. David loved talking to everyone and anyone. He was a kind soul and loved his children dearly.

Services were private to close family members.