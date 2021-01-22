Barber, Emily L.

MARION: Entered into rest on January 21, 2021 at age 81. Predeceased by her parents: Harry and Grace Chambery. Emily was energized by people and loved to entertain. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all. Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Roger; adored children: Melinda Barber, Timothy (Sari) and David Barber, Kristine (James) Gulesano; grandchildren: Wayne Neels, Logan Fountaine, Sarina Barber, Dylan and Amanda Barber, Brandon and Olivia Gulesano; great grandchildren: Westyn, Abram, Bryson and Cali; sisters: Carol (Peter) Gueli and Debra Carlucci; sister in law: Sharon Hill; uncle: Earl Ornt; nieces and nephews; many extended family members and friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In loving memory of Emily, donations can be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com