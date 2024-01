MACEDON: Died January 18th, 2024 at age 59.

Kerri is predeceased by her brother Tom Sherman. Kerri is survived by Daughter Amanda Barber, Stepson Dylan (Abby) Barber, Mother Ann Rosenbeck, brother Micheal (Sandra) Sherman, and many nieces and nephews.

Kerri was a loving mother and always took care of her children to the best of her ability. Kerri worked in the school system helping kids for a long time, she loved her students. Kerri was a loving, warm, and kind soul. She always wanted to help everyone she could. She had a great sense of humor and could always make you laugh.