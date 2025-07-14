Barber, Larry J.

WOLCOTT - Larry J. Barber, 77 of Wolcott, NY passed away on June 1, 2025. Larry was born in Batavia, NY on September 8, 1947.

Larry was predeceased by his parents Fred and Lillian Barber, "special" in-laws Gerald and Agnes Williams and James Gardner.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Debbie Williams Barber and daughter Sara Greenlee, his sister Irene Liquori and his niece and nephew, Ray, Deb and families, his in-laws Terry, Phil LaRussa, Gerald and Kate Williams, Sheila and Joe Syrell, Cindy and Jim Heck, Lois and Mike Stanley and families.

A celebration of life will be held at the Red Creek Conservation Club Saturday, August 9, 2025 from 2-4pm. Light refreshments will be available.

Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark.