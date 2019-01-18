Barberi, Major John Michael Sr. USMC

BELLINGHAM, WA: Age 90, passed away on January 9, 2019. He was born on January 25, 1928 in Newark, New York to Frank and Elizabeth Barberi. He joined the Merchant Marines at age 16 and found himself in France when Japan surrendered in 1945. He continued with the Merchant Marines until 1948 when he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp., as a Private serving in Korea, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam. Having been commissioned a Second Lieutenant in Korea in 1953 and receiving a Navy Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service during his time in Vietnam 1966-67, he retired after 23 years as a Major of the U.S. Marine Corp. He later obtained a Master’s Degree from National University in San Diego while working with the County of San Diego, CA as a probation officer. In addition to being a probation officer, he was also the proprietor of a tobacco shop in the Westfield Mall Carlsbad (San Diego County), California. After his retirement from the U.S. Marine Corp., he went back to sea with the Merchant Marines before retiring for good a few years later. While living in Bellingham, WA during his retirement, he was a member of the Maritime Union, Bellingham Yacht Club, Italian Club, American Legion, Merchant Marine Veterans Club, Bellingham Central Lions Club, Marine Corp. and Navy League. He is survived by his wife of twenty five years, Harriet (Shumate) Barberi of Bellingham, WA and three Sons, John Jr., Frank, Michael and daughter Linda including a Brother Sam (Dorothy) Barberi, Germantown, NY and Sister Elizabeth (Barberi) Viola, Newark, NY and many Grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Steven, Kempner, Texas and Sisters, Angeline (Barberi) Fortuna, New Rochelle, NY, Mary (Barberi) Nellis, Williamsville, NY, Isabelle (Barberi) Harvey, Francis (Barberi) Sprague, Talina Jarzynka and brothers Dominick, Phillip, Nicholas and Joe Barberi all from Newark, NY. Services with Military honors were held on Wednesday, January 16th at 11 a.m. at Westford Funeral Home in Bellingham, WA. Committal followed at Greenacres Memorial Park, 5700 Northwest Rd Ferndale, WA 98248. Share your memories of John at www.westfordfuneralhome.com